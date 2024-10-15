Commissioner Hazara Inaugurates Annual Sports Tournament 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 08:09 PM
MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam on Tuesday inaugurated the Annual Sports Tournament 2024 at Government Higher Secondary School Baffa.
In his address, Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam underscored the vital role of sports in the physical and mental development of students.
He highlighted how participation in sports fosters essential skills such as teamwork, leadership, and determination, which contribute significantly to students’ overall growth.
He encouraged the students, emphasizing that hard work, commitment, and dedication are the keys to success.
Following the ceremony, the Commissioner visited the school’s science lab, where he reviewed numerous scientific projects created by the students.
He commended their creativity and hard work, noting that these projects are foundational for future scientific progress.
He urged the students to continue their research and experimentation, emphasizing that the quest for knowledge is crucial for national development.
The commissioner congratulated the school administration for successfully organizing the event and assured them of the government's unwavering support for such positive initiatives.
He committed to providing all possible assistance to enhance student performance and help them achieve even greater success in the future.
