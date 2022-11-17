UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Cricket Tournament For Girls

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Thursday inaugurated Inter-District Cricket Tournament for girls. The tournament was being organized by Divisional Sports Department Bahawalpur.

Addressing an opening ceremony, he said that sports were important for character building and good health and it also help in developing leadership qualities.

The girls' cricket teams of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan were participating in the tournament.

Jahangir Anwar said a healthy body has a healthy mind and also urged the female students to actively participate in sports activities along with education.

