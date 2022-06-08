UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Inter-District Summer Sports Gala

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2022 | 09:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that Bahawalpur has state-of-the-art sports ground and international level gymnasium.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Commissioner Cup Inter-District Summer Sports Gala 2022 at Bahawalpur Dring Stadium.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Divisional Sports Officer Maqsood Al Hassan Javed, District Sports Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Amir Hameed, District Sports Officer Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Ashfaq and District Sports Officer Bahawalnagar Yasmeen Akhtar were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that for the future, a schedule is being prepared for holding sports competitions in Bahawalpur on the pattern of Winter and Summer Olympics.

Scholarships will also be given to the winners of the competitions. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that he was very happy to see the young lot participating in extracurricular activities.

More than 300 players from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are participating in the Summer Sports Gala.

