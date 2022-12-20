Commissioner inaugurates sports gala

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz inaugurated a sports gala at Iqbal Stadium here on Tuesday.

The gala was arranged by a private school to provide entertainment facilities to children.

Speaking at the ceremony, the commissioner said sports were imperative for children to make their body and mind sound as such activities improve immune system of the children as well.

He said that the administration would also provide necessary facilities for promotion of sportsactivities at school and college level in the division.