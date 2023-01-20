Commissioner inaugurates Synthetic Athletics Project at Dring Stadium

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Friday inspected the Synthetic Athletics Project at Dring Stadium. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 370 million. This project includes the construction of the mini pavilion, synthetic track, athletic field, construction of toilet blocks

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Friday inspected the Synthetic Athletics Project at Dring Stadium. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 370 million. This project includes the construction of the mini pavilion, synthetic track, athletic field, construction of toilet blocks.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, officers, media representatives and a large number of athletes were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that after the installation of the synthetic track, national and international level competitions would be held here. He said that after completion of the synthetic track, all the related sports including running, high jump, long jump and javelin throw as well as excellent athletics facilities would be available.

The Commissioner said that ground has been prepared near Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital to provide cricket facilities to the youth. He said that a water filtration plant was also being installed. The Commissioner said that floodlights were being installed in the Women Cricket Stadium for the promotion of women cricket. He informed that work was being done to renovate the clock tower of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. The construction of a beautiful cricket pavilion at the Bahawalpur Dring Stadium is in progress, he told.

The Commissioner said that a camp of Lahore Qalandar would be set up in Bahawalpur and added, young players of Bahawalpur will also get the chance to participate in the Pakistan Super League. He asked the youth to actively participate in sports activities and make their careers in sports.