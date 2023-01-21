UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Synthetic Athletics Project At Dring Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Commissioner inaugurates Synthetic Athletics Project at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Friday inspected the Synthetic Athletics Project at Dring Stadium. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 370 million. This project includes the construction of the mini pavilion, synthetic track, athletic field, construction of toilet blocks.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, officers, media representatives and a large number of athletes were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that after the installation of the synthetic track, national and international level competitions would be held here. He said that after completion of the synthetic track, all the related sports including running, high jump, long jump and javelin throw as well as excellent athletics facilities would be available.

The Commissioner said that ground has been prepared near Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital to provide cricket facilities to the youth. He said that a water filtration plant was also being installed. The Commissioner said that floodlights were being installed in the Women Cricket Stadium for the promotion of women cricket. He informed that work was being done to renovate the clock tower of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. The construction of a beautiful cricket pavilion at the Bahawalpur Dring Stadium is in progress, he told.

The Commissioner said that a camp of Lahore Qalandar would be set up in Bahawalpur and added, young players of Bahawalpur will also get the chance to participate in the Pakistan Super League. He asked the youth to actively participate in sports activities and make their careers in sports.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Water Pakistan Super League Young Bahawalpur Progress Lahore Qalandars Women Media All Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

53 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

53 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

59 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.