Commissioner Inspects Sports Complex Of FDA City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner inspects sports complex of FDA City

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that establishment of a sports complex in FDA City under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) was a mega project which would promote healthy activities by providing indoor games facilities to sports lovers.

During her visit to FDA City, she took a briefing about the project and directed Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry to expedite its pace for early completion of the project.

She inspected various parts of the sports complex and expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction material. She directed completing the project on a war-footing so that citizens could enjoy benefits of the complex. She also directed making arrangements for opening the project for sports lovers without any delay.

She also directed to start membership for this complex and said that attractive incentives should be given to the residents of FDA City.

She called for making the internal and external environment more pleasant and attractive through landscaping in order to increase the aesthetic beauty of the sports complex.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the sports complex was planned to be established on 27 Kanals of land and the project would provide world-class indoor facilities to sports lovers including separate badminton courts for men and women, swimming pools, gymnasiums and lawn tennis, basketball courts, snooker and chess halls.

Apart from this, a 1450 feet long jogging track, wide area for parking, kitchen, dining hall and standard washrooms are also included in the plan, he added.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub Gujjar briefed the Divisional Commissioner while Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Deputy Director Engineering Talha Tabasum and other officers were also present.

