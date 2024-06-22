Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday

Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey Cart Race will be held on Sunday, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. All racers will gather at ICCC Bridge at 8:00 a.m

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey Cart Race will be held on Sunday, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. All racers will gather at ICCC Bridge at 8:00 a.m.

Additional Commissioner-I Syed Ghulam Mehdi and Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario will wave the flag for the race.

The race will pass through MT Khan Road, Sultanabad and end at Commissioner Office Club Road.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will attend as the chief guest and will distribute prizes to the successful players. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi will speak on the occasion.