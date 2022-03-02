UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Opens Muslim Khatri Premier Cricket League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon the other day inaugurated Muslim Khatri Premier League Cricket Tournament at Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium organized by Khatri Muslim Jamaat.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Shah's wife Asma Ali Shah, secretary of the organizing committee of tournament Sadiq Khatri, Nizamuddin, president Muslim Khatri Jamaat Faqir Muhammad, Jameel Ahmed and owners of six teams of the league were also present at inaugral session, said a news release on Wednesday.

In the first season of premier league six teams are participating.

The winner's trophy was unveiled at the opening of the tournament and a display of spectacular fireworks was held.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon praised Muslim Khatri Jamat for organizing the cricket league and held out assurance for his full support and cooperation to league organizing committee.

On the occasion commemorative shield of league was presented to Commissioner Karachi and other guests. The inaugral match of the league played between sports Journalists Association XI and Shobiz XI.

