Commissioner Lahore, DG SBP Review Arrangements For Pak-Lanka Series

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:42 PM

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi visited the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday and held a meeting with Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh in connection with the forthcoming T20 series against Sri Lankan team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi visited the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday and held a meeting with Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh in connection with the forthcoming T20 series against Sri Lankan team.

Adnan Aulakh gave a thorough briefing to Asif Bilal Lodhi regarding arrangements for 3-match T20 rubber scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019.

The DG informed the commissioner that the SBP had made excellent arrangements for the important cricket series. "There is ideal coordination among all departments concerned for smooth holding of Twenty20 cricket series," he added.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the SBP under the supervision of Director General Sports Punjab.

