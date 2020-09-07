UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Lahore Holds Meeting With DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Commissioner Lahore holds meeting with DG, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

During the meeting, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman and Adnan Arshad Aulakh discussed holding of various sports events and decided to hold mega sports events in near future.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, former hockey Olympian Tauqeer Dar, SBP Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion.

The Commissioner Lahore said that sports activities have been disturbed across the country due to Covid-19 pandemic and in such a situation we are planning to organize such games where players can participate with certain SOPs and social distancing in place.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said Punjab players are eagerly waiting for the resumption of sports activities.

"These sports events are essential for the promotion of sports in the province. Sports board Punjab is striving hard for the promotion of sports in the province and the upcoming sportscompetitions will also play a key part for the establishmentof sports culture in the province," he added.

