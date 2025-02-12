Commissioner lights up torch to open sports gala at MPS girls branch

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Students set countless birds free and released colourful balloons in the air as

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan opened annual sports gala by lighting up a torch

at girls branch of Multan Public School (MPS) here on Wednesday.

Girls demonstrated physical training exercises, gymnastics

and self-defense and offense techniques in Taekwondo.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner hailed the school administration and parents

for being part of the sports gala, saying that extracurricular activities polish the

students' skills and capabilities.

He said that contemporary system relies heavily on good grades but added that extracurricular

activities were mandatory to prepare students for future life challenges.

He said that the government not only improved education infrastructure but also brought about

modernity to syllabus, teaching methodologies and system to promote extracurricular

activities at educational institutions.

The commissioner said, he was happy to see students were hardworking with a self-belief that

can guide them to success in life.

MPS Principal Uzma Khan and other officials, teachers, students and their parents were also

present.