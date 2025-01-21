Commissioner Opens Inter-board Handball Championship 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan division and chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary
Education (BISE) Multan Aamir Kareem Khan on Tuesday formally opened the inter-board
handball championship 2025.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner/chairman board said that sports played an
important role in capacity and character building of younger generation. He hoped that Multan team that
is the reigning champion for the last three years would hopefully be able to take advantage
of home ground and defend the title.
He urged the players to work hard and earn fame for the country at international level.
Secretary Board Khurram Qureshi said that total eight teams from different boards were participating in the tournament and finalists would test their skills and talents on Jan 23.
Later, the commissioner/chairman board presided over a meeting with the officials of BISE Multan and ordered them to facilitate students to the best of their professional competence and guide them properly.
