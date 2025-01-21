Open Menu

Commissioner Opens Inter-board Handball Championship 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner opens inter-board handball championship 2025

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan division and chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary

Education (BISE) Multan Aamir Kareem Khan on Tuesday formally opened the inter-board

handball championship 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner/chairman board said that sports played an

important role in capacity and character building of younger generation. He hoped that Multan team that

is the reigning champion for the last three years would hopefully be able to take advantage

of home ground and defend the title.

He urged the players to work hard and earn fame for the country at international level.

Secretary Board Khurram Qureshi said that total eight teams from different boards were participating in the tournament and finalists would test their skills and talents on Jan 23.

Later, the commissioner/chairman board presided over a meeting with the officials of BISE Multan and ordered them to facilitate students to the best of their professional competence and guide them properly.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

30 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports