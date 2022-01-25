UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited the Cholistan desert on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, representatives of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner inspected the route of the rally and reviewed the arrangements at Dilwush Stadium, Derawar Fort and TDCP Resort.

He also inspected the proposed traffic management plan, security plan and other alternative routes. He also inspected the site specified for other activities. He said that the International Cholistan Desert Rally is a source of promoting the positive image of Pakistan and will be helpful in providing business opportunities to the local business community. This mega event will be celebrated as a cultural event, he said and added that an exhibition of local industries and handicrafts would be organized in collaboration with the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

