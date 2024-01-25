Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Facilities In Sports Complex FDA City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner reviews facilities in Sports Complex FDA City

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to

add facility of cinema, nutrition clinic and guest rooms in the Sports Complex

of the FDA City.

Chairing a meeting of the FDA Management Committee here on Thursday, she appreciated

working of the sport complex and said that it would provide health sports, entertainment

and recreational facilities to the residents of FDA City.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chudhary briefed the meeting about necessary

measures for running affairs of the Sports Complex and said that sports persons

would be provided special facilities.

Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam,

Director Development Imran Asmat, Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj,

Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef and others were

also present in the meeting.

