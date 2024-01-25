Commissioner Reviews Facilities In Sports Complex FDA City
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to
add facility of cinema, nutrition clinic and guest rooms in the Sports Complex
of the FDA City.
Chairing a meeting of the FDA Management Committee here on Thursday, she appreciated
working of the sport complex and said that it would provide health sports, entertainment
and recreational facilities to the residents of FDA City.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chudhary briefed the meeting about necessary
measures for running affairs of the Sports Complex and said that sports persons
would be provided special facilities.
Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam,
Director Development Imran Asmat, Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj,
Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef and others were
also present in the meeting.
