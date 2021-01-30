UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Security Arrangements For Pak-SA T20s

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghumman Saturday reviewed security arrangements for Pakistan-South Africa T20 Cricket series to be played at the Qaddafi Stadium Lahore between February 11 and 14

Presiding a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, the Commissioner Lahore said that comprehensive search and sweeping of the team hotel, travel route and in and around the Qaddafi Stadium should be ensured. He also directed to monitor security and cleanliness arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), officers of the Rangers, Lahore Police, representatives from departments concerned and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

Zulfiqar Ghumman was briefed that the traffic plan, alternative routes and emergency contingency plans were ready for the successful conduct of the Pak-SA cricket matches in the provincial metropolis.

He was told that all commercial and business activities will remain suspended around the cricket stadium during the four-day sports activity while monitoring of the stadium through CCTV cameras will be undertaken by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and district administration's control room.

A make-shift hospital has been set-up at the Qaddafi Stadium while Rescue-1122 vehicles will also remain on vigil during the Pak-SA T20 matches at the Qaddafi Stadium.

