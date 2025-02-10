Commissioner visits Cholistan to review arrangements for rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited the Derawar Fort to review arrangements for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

She was accompanied by RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, and Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari. Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen inspected the reconstruction of the Kundewala Bridge and the measures taken to eliminate encroachments. She also visited the Dilwash Stadium Derawar, where she received a detailed briefing on the plan for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The commissioner also visited the CDA rest house and tent city at the TDCP Resort. She instructed that a coordinated strategy be adopted to maintain the traffic system during the Cholistan Desert Rally. She inspected the designated area for the police camp related to the rally. Later, she visited the Government Elementary school Derawar Fort and interacted with children.