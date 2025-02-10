Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Cholistan To Review Arrangements For Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits Cholistan to review arrangements for rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited the Derawar Fort to review arrangements for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

She was accompanied by RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, and Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari. Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen inspected the reconstruction of the Kundewala Bridge and the measures taken to eliminate encroachments. She also visited the Dilwash Stadium Derawar, where she received a detailed briefing on the plan for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The commissioner also visited the CDA rest house and tent city at the TDCP Resort. She instructed that a coordinated strategy be adopted to maintain the traffic system during the Cholistan Desert Rally. She inspected the designated area for the police camp related to the rally. Later, she visited the Government Elementary school Derawar Fort and interacted with children.

Recent Stories

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

6 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

17 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

20 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

1 hour ago
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

1 hour ago
 EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

2 hours ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports