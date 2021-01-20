Commissioner visits Derawar Fort ahead of Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal visited Derawar Fort in the Cholistan desert on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for 16th Cholistan Desert Rally.

The Commissioner directed repair of routes leading to the rally track and reviewed security as well as traffic plan for the event scheduled to be held next month.

He also instructed to improve facilities at TDCP resort to facilitate the visitors. He observed that a craft bazaar to display locally made handicrafts and a food street would also be a part of the mega event.

"Coronavirus SOPs must be observed strictly during Cholistan Rally which is geared to improve Pakistan's soft image globally, and therefore it must be organized in a befitting manner".

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Shukhera, Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jahndeer and Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Muhammad Saleem were also present at the site.

