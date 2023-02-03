UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Derawar To Inspect Arrangements Of Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits Derawar to inspect arrangements of Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Dilwash Stadium at Fort Derawar to review the arrangements of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

On this occasion, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Faisal, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and other relevant officers were present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inspected the track, arrangements at Dilwash Stadium, traffic route management, security plan, parking, food court, and handicraft stalls.

He directed to complete all the arrangements on time.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division reviewed the construction work of Kunde Bridge and ordered early completion.

