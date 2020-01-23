Commissioner visits Qadafi Stadium

Commissioner Saif Anjum on Thursday visited Qadafi Stadium and reviewed arrangements regarding Pak Bangladesh matches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saif Anjum on Thursday visited Qadafi Stadium and reviewed arrangements regarding Pak Bangladesh matches.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, Additional Commissioner General Safdar Virk and AC Model Town accompanied.

The DC briefed the Commissioner about all arrangement of Pak Bangladesh matches besides inspecting the arrangements in control room. With the help of CCTV cameras surveillance continued around the Qadafi Stadium. He said that temporary hospital comprising of 20 beds was set up in the stadium.

Proper arrangements of parking and lights were also made, he added.