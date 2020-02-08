Commissioner visits Stadium to inspect installation of astro turf in Bahawalnagar

In Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal visited Haider Stadium in Bahawalnagar, some 200 kilometres from here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon.

On this occasion, Commissioner was briefed that seven-sided astro-turf was being installed at the stadium.

The installation of astro turf will be completed in April this year with an estimated cost of Rs 70 million.

The development will provide better sports facilities to the youth of the area.