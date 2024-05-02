Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated injury

An independent three-member Medical Committee has held former PCB Director, Medical and Sports Sciences Dr. Sohail Saleem responsible for delay, wrong diagnosis and hurried surgery from an inexperienced surgeon to the injured fast-bowler Ihsanullah

“Ihsanullah’s surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment. The surgeon recommended by Director of Medical and Sports Sciences was inappropriate, lacking the academics and experience in the field’, the Medical Committee wrote in its report submitted to the Chairma PCB Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday.

The PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had constituted an independent three-member medical panel comprising Prof. Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband and Prof. Javed Akram to review handling of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s right elbow injury and recommend next steps. The fast bowler is currently visiting Prof. Adam Watts (Consultant Hand, Elbow & Upper Limb Surgeon) in England for assessment on the intervention by the PCB.

The committee concluded that Ihsanullah’s condition of right elbow pain was not addressed, treated and operated appropriately, adding that there was a delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses and investigations. He did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition.

The committee also noted non-compliance with the prescribed rehabilitation plan by the fast bowler Ihsanullah.

After a thorough examination of the case history, including all MRI, ultrasound, and related reports, interviews with members of the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences Department, Ihsanullah and consultations with renowned surgeons and specialists, including Prof. Adam Watts (Consultant Hand, Elbow & Upper Limb Surgeon), Mr Javed Mughal (Director and Lead Physiotherapist, Rainham Physiotherapy Centre), and Dr Mohammad Waseem (Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Shoulder & Elbow Specialist), the committee has recommended the following:

“Ihsanullah should continue with aggressive physiotherapy and rehabilitation of right elbow and shoulder.

Surgery may be the last option if he does not recover in six to 12 months.”

In addition to recommending the treatment plan, the Medical Committee has also identified and highlighted delays in the diagnosis of Ihsanullah’s injury and inappropriate prescription of treatment, as well as non-compliance by the fast bowler with the prescribed rehabilitation plan.

“However, we strongly believe that in view of the talent possessed by Ihsanullah, he be physically assessed on his arrival to Pakistan whereby an appropriate rehabilitation plan be developed in a multidisciplinary fashion, including consideration of hydrodilation and the same be implemented to provide the best chance to the player to live up to his potential again.”

Furthermore, the Medical Committee also conducted reviews on the cases of Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and women’s cricketer Shawal Zulfikar.

Regarding Arshad, the committee recommended a two-month rehabilitation program, while for Zeeshan, the committee suggested the bowler undergoes examination by a foot and ankle specialist. As for Shawal, the committee suggested conducting a CT scan of her right shoulder before proposing any further course of action.

Meanwhile, the PCB spokesperson maintained, Dr. Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted by the PCB.