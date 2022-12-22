UrduPoint.com

Committee Led By Najam Sethi To Run PCB Affairs As 2014 Constitution Restored

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:51 AM

The federal government forms a management committee to manage the affairs of PCB with full executive powers with the aim of effecting the restoration of departmental cricket structure and other allied matters, including the nomination of Board of Governors and election of chairman, as stipulated in the 2014 Constitution, within a frame of 120 day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a 14-member management committee led by former PCB chairman Najam Sethi to look after the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket board till the elections to be held within the next four months.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination issued a notification.

It read, "The Federal government is pleased to constitute a management committee to manage the affairs of PCB with full executive powers with the aim of effecting the restoration of departmental cricket structure and other allied matters, including the nomination of Board of Governors and election of chairman, as stipulated in the 2014 Constitution, within a frame of 120 days,” the notification issued by Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination stated.

The committee headed by Sethi comprises Shakil Sheikh (ex-PCB BoG), Gul Zada (ex-PCB BoG) Nauman Butt (ex-PCB BoG), ex-Test cricketers Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi and Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir (ex-Pakistan women team’s captain), Aized Syed (ex-PCB director NHPC), Tanvir Ahmed (ex-president Larkana Region), Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed (CEO Service Industries).

As per another notification, the federal cabinet also approved repealing of PCB Constitution 2019 and revival of PCB Constitution 2014 through a circulation summary. The cabinet did approval through a circulation summary.

Taking to Twitter, Najam Sethi wrote: “The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.”

The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) the other day had moved a summary to include two new PCB BoG members — Sethi and Shakil — in place of incumbent PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and another member Asad Ali Khan.

Ramiz Raja was appointed as PCB chairman by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on September 13, 2021.

