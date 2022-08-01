UrduPoint.com

Commonwealth Games' Committee Takes Doping Test Of 10 Pak Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Commonwealth Games' committee takes doping test of 10 Pak athletes

The anti-doping committee of the Commonwealth Games has taken doping samples of ten players of the Pakistani contingent

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-doping committee of the Commonwealth Games has taken doping samples of ten players of the Pakistani contingent.

The athletes, whose samples have been taken, include three swimmers- Haseeb Tariq, Jahan Araya, Bisma Khan, three weightlifters - Hyder Ali Noah, Dastgir Butt, Hanzla Butt, two hockey players - Abdulmanan and Ghazanfar, one para-athlete Anila Izzat Baig and judoka Shah Hussain Shah.

According to the chief medical officer of the national contingent, Dr Asad Abbas, the reports of the samples taken will come in 15 to 20 days.

The tests are taken to avoid the use of such drugs before competitions.

