Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony takes place today

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games is scheduled to kick off today (Thursday) at 7:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time) at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari has arrived in Birmingham to attend the opening ceremony.

The Pakistan contingent is set to feature in swimming, athletics, para-athletics, badminton, boxing, women T20 cricket, gymnastics, hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

Director General of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Col (Retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman is also a part of the contingent as Deputy Chef-de-Mission.

He expressed the hope that Pakistani athletes would put up a good show to bring laurels for the country.

"We provided every facility to the athletes for their training for the event. Hopefully, they will live up to the expectations and shine at the games," he said.

Pakistan's High Commissioner the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan will also attend the ceremony .

The country's premier wrestler and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Muhammad Inam, and the national women's cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof will serve as flag-bearers during the opening ceremony.

