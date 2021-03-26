UrduPoint.com
Comoros Reach Africa Cup Of Nations Finals For First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

Comoros reach Africa Cup of Nations finals for first time

Comoros reached the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time despite being held 0-0 at home by Togo on Wednesday in a matchday five qualifier

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Comoros reached the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time despite being held 0-0 at home by Togo on Wednesday in a matchday five qualifier.

The team from the island state have nine points from five matches and are guaranteed one of two Group G places at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, with Egypt or Kenya filling the other.

Kenya host record seven-time African champions Egypt in Nairobi at 1900 local time (1600 GMT) and must win to retain a slim chance of becoming the other qualifiers.

The Comorans rely heavily on players born abroad to parents from the southeast African nation that has three main islands and a population approaching 900,00.

Only three starters against Togo are with top-flight clubs in Europe while one, forward Ahmed Mogni, plays for a French amateur side.

Comoros are the eighth qualifiers for the Cup of Nations after defending champions Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and hosts Cameroon.

