Open Menu

'Competitive Animal' Nadal Back For One Last Hurrah

Muhammad Rameez Published December 28, 2023 | 09:50 AM

'Competitive animal' Nadal back for one last hurrah

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) More than two decades after bursting on the scene, the sun is setting on Rafael Nadal's storied career with the Spanish gladiator hoping his creaking body can hold up long enough to see out the season.

The 37-year-old returns to the courts in Brisbane this week, almost a year since he last played professionally before an injury curse that has long plagued him returned with a vengeance.

It has been a recurring theme of a record-breaking career which has brought 22 Grand Slam titles and global respect, a painful by-product of his all-action, brutal-hitting style that has led to struggles with serious knee, wrist and foot problems.

His most recent setback, at the 2023 Australian Open, resulted in two rounds of hip surgery and fears that he would never grace the courts again.

But Nadal didn't want it to end like that, and he has battled back for what he admits is likely his last season, to say goodbye to the fans, "enjoy myself again", but also be competitive.

"I don't know at what level (I can play at), I don't know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don't care right now," Nadal said this month, looking ahead to 2024.

"I'm just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun, and I believe that I will be competitive."

His coach Carlos Moya gave an insight into how hard it had been to get to this point, admitting there were times when he thought Nadal's career was over.

"When you go through a process like this operation ... at the end of the day, going under the knife is really a last resort to try and make a comeback and retire on court," Moya told the ATP Tour website last week.

"Aware of those risks, he gave it a go because it was the only option for him if he wanted to come back.

"It has not been a bed of roses, far from it. It's been a winding, tortuous road, with many curves."

The fact that Nadal is still driven to hit balls is indicative of a player who, while quiet and modest off court, has been relentless in his pursuit of tennis glory.

Related Topics

Tennis Road Brisbane Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Australian Open From Coach Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

54 minutes ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

10 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

10 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

10 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

10 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

10 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

11 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

11 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

11 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

11 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports