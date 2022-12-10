UrduPoint.com

Completing 100 Test Wickets An Honor, Says Jack Leach

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Completing 100 test wickets an honor, says Jack Leach

England spin bowler Jack Leach said he was happy after completing 100 test wickets taking four wickets in the second test match against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :England spin bowler Jack Leach said he was happy after completing 100 test wickets taking four wickets in the second test match against Pakistan at Multan cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Jack Leach said the pitch was supporting spin bowling and that playing a role in strengthening the team's grip on the match was an honor for him. He expressed his resolve to continue bowling with the same spirit to get the same results in the next batting inning of the host team.

The second day of the second test match remained in favour of the England team as it dismissed the whole Pakistan team at minimum total.

The English spin bowler said he enjoyed bowling at the much-supporting-spin pitch that enabled him to take four wickets. Ben Duckett played well against Pakistan bowling, he added.

Expressing his pleasure over the completion of 100 test wickets, Leach said it was his dream to get another 100 wickets in his career.

