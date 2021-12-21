Comprehensive strategy being formulated to promote sports: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Sports Arbab Lutfullah Tuesday said a comprehensive strategy was being formulated to promote sports among the youth of Lyari, in which special attention would be given to the athletes participating in the international sports competitions

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Sports Arbab Lutfullah Tuesday said a comprehensive strategy was being formulated to promote sports among the youth of Lyari, in which special attention would be given to the athletes participating in the international sports competitions.

While his visit to Lyari General Stadium, he said that Lyari had always been the hub of sports.

The SACM said that an important decision would soon be made to deploy senior athletes for the training of the newcomers. Arbab Lutfullah said that motivational programme would also be launched in the educational institutions to highlight the importance of sports among girls.