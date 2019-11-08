Comprehensive traffic plan to ensure easy access to general public to main Arena

The traffic police Friday announced a comprehensive integrated traffic plan for the 33rd National Games Peshawar to ensure easy access to the general public to the main arena

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):The traffic police Friday announced a comprehensive integrated traffic plan for the 33rd National Games Peshawar to ensure easy access to the general public to the main arena.

This was stated by SP Traffic Aslam Nawaz while addressing a press briefing here at Media Center of the Qayyum Sports Complex.

Flanked by DSP Abdur Rasheed, SP Traffic Aslam Nawaz said that they are going to close main Bara road for all types of traffic and only allow VVIP, VIP and Players buses to be parked in front of the three gates Gate-1 of the PSB Coaching Center (for general public and media), main Gate (for VVIP, VIP) and Gate-2, near Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium (for players and officials only).

He said the same would be applicable for the opening and closing ceremonies and the plan would be followed so to ensure free flow of traffic.

He said the VVIPs will be coming while using Mall Road, coming from Shaheen Chowk, will be entering the Stadium from Main Gate.

He said the VVIP and media parking have been created in the vacant plot of adjoining DC Khyber Office in the State Bank while the buses to be used for players would be parked on main Bara Road soon after leaving the players at the Gate-2 near Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. He said a total of 70 buses would be used for the players pick-and-drop to different venues including on the day of opening and closing ceremonies.

On the occasion of entering the gate number one from Stadium Road, students of the University will use the gate number two from the Mall Road. To keep traffic congested enhanced traffic police personnel throughout the city will perform their duties at Peshawar and other areas of the city, while a proper guideline for the spectators would also there through sign board and banners in a way to the main Stadium.