Comsats University Celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

Comsats University Abbottabad Campus Monday hosted Student Week 2023, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam and the Director of Comsats, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ma'roof Shah were the chief guests

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Comsats University Abbottabad Campus Monday hosted Student Week 2023, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam and the Director of Comsats, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ma'roof Shah were the chief guests.

Commissioner Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, in his address, emphasized the importance of education in a nation's progress and

the intellectual development of its youth. He stressed that education extends beyond textbooks and lectures, encompassing extracurricular activities that shape students' mental, physical, and moral well-being.

He expressed his delight in seeing an institution like Comsats University Abbottabad Campus, which not only provides international-quality education but also encourages holistic development.

Furthermore, Commissioner Syed

Zahir-ul-Islam highlighted the role of sports in promoting physical health, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

On this occasion, the Director of Comsats Abbottabad Campus, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ma'roof Shah, emphasized the relationship between sports and education. He encouraged young individuals to participate in constructive activities, fostering their capabilities further.

Culture and manners are the collective assets of any nation, and it is the nation's responsibility to preserve them, adding he said.

The director of Comsats said that Comsats University's reputation places it among the world's best institutions, welcoming students not only from across the country but also from various international locations.

More Stories From Sports