Concluding session of Josh Games 2023 Gilgit regional segment held in Gilgit

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Aga Khan Youth and Sports board (AKYSB) held the concluding sessions of Josh Games 2023's Gilgit regional segment.

The closing ceremony was held at the Shah Karim Hostel Ground in Konodas, Gilgit, said a press release.

The final ceremony was attended among others by GB cabinet member Dilshad Bano and Advisor to CM on Information, Eiman Shah.

Josh Games, exclusively organized for Ismaili Muslims globally, showcases remarkable athletic prowess and sportsmanship among both male and female participants.

"The Shah Karim Hostel Ground witnessed spirited competitions, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community spirit.

The event, hosted by AKYSB, aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle and provide a platform for Ismaili youth to showcase their talents in various sports disciplines. "

"The Gilgit regional games were a testament to the commitment of Ismaili Muslims to physical well-being and the promotion of unity through sports."

The closing ceremony featured awards presentations, cultural performances, and acknowledgments for outstanding achievements. Participants were commended for their dedication, perseverance, and enthusiasm throughout the games.