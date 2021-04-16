Concrete steps needed to uplift baseball: Coach

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The national baseball team coach Musadiq Hanif believes there was plentiful of talent in the country but concrete steps were needed for uplifting the game from the grassroots level.

"The government should take concrete steps at the grassroots and district level to promote baseball, as the game is becoming very popular in the country," he told APP on Friday.

He said there was a lot of talent of baseball in the country and sponsors also need to come up to support the game of baseball.

"They should go ahead and support the federation to utilize this talent as no sports can progress without the government's patronage and support from the sponsors. The sponsors should focus on other sports just like cricket," he said.

He said the baseball players have made the nation proud by winning many laurels at the international level for the country.

"Baseball should be played at the grass root level in educational institutions, schools, colleges and universities to uplift the game," he said.

However, Hanif gave credit to the former President of Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBBF) late Syed Khawar Shah who did all-out efforts to promote and encourage the game during his life.

"He hosted many international baseball tournaments in the country, bringing in foreign players to play in Pakistan from countries including India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc," he said and added that now late Syed Khawar Shah's mission was being fulfilled by his son Syed Fakhr Ali Shah.

/395