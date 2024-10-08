Conditions For Bowlers Challenging Against Pakistan: Carse
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2024 | 09:08 PM
England fast bowler Brydon Carse said that the conditions were challenging for England's bowlers at Multan test
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) England fast bowler Brydon Carse said that the conditions were challenging for England's bowlers at Multan test.
Talking to media persons on Tuesday evening, he highlighted the difficult conditions the bowlers faced in the opening innings. He acknowledged that the conditions were tough, particularly with the intense heat, making it challenging for the English bowling attack. Despite these challenges, he praised his team’s efforts, saying, the players performed well in every session.
Carse also expressed disappointment over captain Ollie Pope's early dismissal, caught out shortly after coming to the crease. “It was unfortunate to lose Ollie Pope early.
" He admitted that Pakistan was a strong team and the England team remained confident about playing good cricket against Pakistan. He emphasized the team’s belief in their ability to compete Pakistan’s strength.
Speaking about his personal performance, Carse said, “I was thoroughly enjoying my game, and I hope the ball starts reversing as the game progresses.”
His positive outlook and confidence suggest that England was focused on bouncing back in the remaining days of the Test. With a challenging battle unfolding, Carse's remarks highlight England’s resolve to compete fiercely against a formidable Pakistan side.
Recent Stories
KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals
Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down inflation
PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha
No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokesperson
Ration dispatched for Christian community from Governor House
KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of October 8 quake victims
Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood
Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2
ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed
ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations
ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”
More Stories From Sports
-
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test1 hour ago
-
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 403 hours ago
-
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with special plaque unveil ..4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match5 hours ago
-
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down9 hours ago
-
Royals hit back against Yankees, Tigers maul Guardians42 minutes ago
-
Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies1 day ago
-
Karachi team wins All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket Tournament1 day ago
-
Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup1 day ago
-
Orlando Pirates, Ahly paired in CAF Champions League draw1 day ago
-
Shan Masood completes 2000 test career runs1 day ago