Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) England fast bowler Brydon Carse said that the conditions were challenging for England's bowlers at Multan test.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday evening, he highlighted the difficult conditions the bowlers faced in the opening innings. He acknowledged that the conditions were tough, particularly with the intense heat, making it challenging for the English bowling attack. Despite these challenges, he praised his team’s efforts, saying, the players performed well in every session.

Carse also expressed disappointment over captain Ollie Pope's early dismissal, caught out shortly after coming to the crease. “It was unfortunate to lose Ollie Pope early.

" He admitted that Pakistan was a strong team and the England team remained confident about playing good cricket against Pakistan. He emphasized the team’s belief in their ability to compete Pakistan’s strength.

Speaking about his personal performance, Carse said, “I was thoroughly enjoying my game, and I hope the ball starts reversing as the game progresses.”

His positive outlook and confidence suggest that England was focused on bouncing back in the remaining days of the Test. With a challenging battle unfolding, Carse's remarks highlight England’s resolve to compete fiercely against a formidable Pakistan side.