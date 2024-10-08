Open Menu

Conditions For Bowlers Challenging Against Pakistan: Carse

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse

England fast bowler Brydon Carse said that the conditions were challenging for England's bowlers at Multan test

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) England fast bowler Brydon Carse said that the conditions were challenging for England's bowlers at Multan test.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday evening, he highlighted the difficult conditions the bowlers faced in the opening innings. He acknowledged that the conditions were tough, particularly with the intense heat, making it challenging for the English bowling attack. Despite these challenges, he praised his team’s efforts, saying, the players performed well in every session.

Carse also expressed disappointment over captain Ollie Pope's early dismissal, caught out shortly after coming to the crease. “It was unfortunate to lose Ollie Pope early.

" He admitted that Pakistan was a strong team and the England team remained confident about playing good cricket against Pakistan. He emphasized the team’s belief in their ability to compete Pakistan’s strength.

Speaking about his personal performance, Carse said, “I was thoroughly enjoying my game, and I hope the ball starts reversing as the game progresses.”

His positive outlook and confidence suggest that England was focused on bouncing back in the remaining days of the Test. With a challenging battle unfolding, Carse's remarks highlight England’s resolve to compete fiercely against a formidable Pakistan side.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Attack National University Media

Recent Stories

KP Govt takes important decisions for security of ..

KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down ..

Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down inflation

3 minutes ago
 PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to ..

PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team

3 minutes ago
 All efforts to be made for early dismissal of Engl ..

All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha

4 minutes ago
 No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokespers ..

No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Ration dispatched for Christian community from Gov ..

Ration dispatched for Christian community from Governor House

5 minutes ago
KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of Oc ..

KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of October 8 quake victims

5 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood

Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood

5 minutes ago
 Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for N ..

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2

26 minutes ago
 ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Jave ..

ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed

26 minutes ago
 ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunit ..

ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations

26 minutes ago
 ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South ..

ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports