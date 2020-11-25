UrduPoint.com
Condolences Pour In Over Maradona's Death

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The 1986 World Cup Champion, legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. He was taken to one of the hospitals for medical examination on October 30, but it was later announced that he had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 12.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences over the death of the legendary Argentine soccer player, Diego Maradona.

"All my love to the world of football, which lost one of its legends today. One of the best players in history, Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, has left us. You painted the dreams of several generations with your left hand. Eternal boy," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Former captain of the Russian national soccer team, Alexander Mostovoi, told Sputnik that he was shocked by the death of Maradona.

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli called Maradona probably unsurpassed soccer player in history.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach also extended condolences over the tragedy.

"Farewell Diego- an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP," Bach said on Twitter.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Maradona "possessed incomparable talent and wrote unforgettable pages in the history of football."

Maradona played 91 matches for the Argentine national team and scored 34 goals. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head coach of the Argentine national team.

