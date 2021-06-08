UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confident Foden Hopes To Recreate 'Gazza' Magic At Euro 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:31 PM

Confident Foden hopes to recreate 'Gazza' magic at Euro 2020

Phil Foden is aiming to channel the magic of Paul Gascoigne at Euro 96 in the Euro 2020 campaign -- and has started by dyeing his hair to match the former England midfielder

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Phil Foden is aiming to channel the magic of Paul Gascoigne at Euro 96 in the Euro 2020 campaign -- and has started by dyeing his hair to match the former England midfielder.

Foden, 21, won the Professional Footballers' Association young player of the year award after his breakout season at Manchester City, in which he became a regular as Pep Guardiola's men sealed a third Premier League title in four years.

Despite a stellar season he faces a similar battle to force his way into Gareth Southgate's line-up for Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley.

Southgate has an embarrassment of riches to choose from, with Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho vying for places alongside captain Harry Kane in attack.

"The quality is very high. We've got a lot of players who can play at the highest level as we've seen this year," Foden said on Tuesday.

"We've also got experience with the likes of Harry Kane and (Jordan) Henderson. We have a great balance, we look really strong in this tournament and why not? We could win it." Foden's new eye-catching blond hair mirrors Gascoigne's trademark style 25 years ago.

England fell just short on home soil then, losing on penalties to Germany in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions will enjoy home advantage again for all three group games and face Scotland in their second match, just like in 1996, when Gascoigne scored his most memorable international goal.

Related Topics

Attack Germany Young Croatia Euro Sunday 2020 All From Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Does Not Want Emergency of New Problems in ..

10 minutes ago

Pushkin Marathon Unified Thousands in Universal Va ..

10 minutes ago

10 killed as hospital torched in DR Congo fighting ..

10 minutes ago

Kvitova sees 'good chance' of making Wimbledon

10 minutes ago

Dutch sensation Van der Poel doubles up on Tour de ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.