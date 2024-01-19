Open Menu

Confident Sinner Lays Out Australian Open Title Credentials

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Confident Sinner lays out Australian Open title credentials

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Jannik Sinner said he was confident and relaxed after reinforcing his Australian Open title credentials with a straight-sets mauling of 26th-seed Sebastian Baez Friday.

The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed was in a different class from the Argentine, spending just one hour and 52 minutes on court for the 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 romp.

It set him up for a fourth-round clash against Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov, who made the semi-finals last year.

Sinner is yet to drop a set in his three matches so far, unlike the trio of players ahead of him in the rankings -- defending champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

"I do feel confident," he said. "I came here with a good off-season, preparation.

"I'm just quite focused and also relaxed on the court at the moment.

Let's see how I handle the situation when the score is even or I'm down, how I react. It's going to be interesting to see."

Sinner enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, winning his first Masters title in Toronto and reaching the championship match at the ATP Finals, beating Djokovic in group play.

He then led Italy to the Davis Cup title, again toppling Djokovic along the way, to finish the year in the best form of his life.

The Italian advanced to the quarter-finals at the year's first major in 2022 and exited in the fourth round last year, but he has higher expectations this season after surging up the rankings.

First he must get past Khachanov.

"Every time we played, was very long matches, tough matches," Sinner said. "But this is why also I practise, to see where my level is, where I can find the right solution every time."

Related Topics

Russia Toronto Italy Australian Open From Best Court

Recent Stories

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

6 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

21 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports