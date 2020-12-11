Confirmation of South Africa tour a massive breakthrough for Pakistan cricket, Ramiz Raja

Former skipper Ramiz Hassan Raja has said that the confirmation of the South African team's tour is "a massive breakthrough" for Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Former skipper Ramiz Hassan Raja has said that the confirmation of the South African team's tour is "a massive breakthrough" for Pakistan cricket.

South Africa on Wednesday confirmed that their team will tour Pakistan in January 2021 for two Tests and three T20Is.

Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore are set to host South Africa between 26 January and 14 February 2021. The series marks the first time South Africa are touring Pakistan since 2007. The Proteas are set to arrive in Pakistan on 16 January and will go into quarantine before training. They will play intra-squad games before the first Test begins in Karachi on 26 January. The Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The three T20Is will be played in Lahore and will be South Africa's first-ever T20I series in Pakistan.

"It may be a very little thing for the cricketing world but for Pakistan cricket, it is very big news. That is why after this news, a sort of excitement can be noticed in Pakistan's cricket circles," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

According to Ramiz, the confirmation of the tour had provided Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a great opening because since long it had been trying to persuade foreign outfits to tour the country.

He congratulated to all the stakeholders, especially the fans who played a key role in defending and promoting both their country and cricket through social media platforms.

He hailed the PCB for creating momentum for international cricket activities at home in recent months. He said the board had been pleading the case before the international fraternity that injustice was being meted out to Pakistan.

"The PCB, as well as fans, have been waiting since long for such a team to visit Pakistan, which has an international value and which will catch international headlines." "The tour will not only revive international cricket activities [in Pakistan] but will also help generate economic activity. It will convey a very strong message across the world that Pakistan is safe for business." "Several things are attached to cricket and that is why this tour is very important."Ramiz expressed the hope things would get better by the time the tour takes place and fans would be able to go to the ground to witness the matches. "They will be able to enjoy some very good cricket. The tour will also be a great challenge for Pakistan players in term of the standard of their game, their quality and talent.

"I hope it will be a great tour from the bio-bubble point of view. I also hope all will show discipline and follow protocols," he added.