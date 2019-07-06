Congolese Bakambu relishing chance to face giantkillers Madagascar

Cairo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Democratic Republic of Congo sharpshooter Cedric Bakambu is relishing the chance to face giantkillers Madagascar Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Egypt.

The countries last met in a 2017 Cup of Nations qualifier and Bakambu bagged a brace for the Leopards in a 6-1 triumph on the Indian Ocean island.

"We had struggled to defeat Madagascar in Kinshasa so it was great to go there and win so convincingly with me scoring twice," recalled Beijing-based Bakambu.

Paul-Jose Mpoku and Yannick Bolasie, who also scored in the Antananarivo rout, are part of the DR Congo squad in Egypt.

Bakambu, who was with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal before being lured to China by a bigger salary, netted twice in a 4-0 rout of Zimbabwe last weekend that secured a last-16 place.

The 6-1 hiding was the darkest day in Malagasy football history and they have undergone a dramatic transformation, culminating in a stunning 2-0 Group B victory over Nigeria.

Among the pre-tournament outsiders, the islanders won the group while two-time former champions DR Congo scraped through as one of the best four third-place teams.