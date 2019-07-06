UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congolese Bakambu Relishing Chance To Face Giantkillers Madagascar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Congolese Bakambu relishing chance to face giantkillers Madagascar

Cairo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Democratic Republic of Congo sharpshooter Cedric Bakambu is relishing the chance to face giantkillers Madagascar Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Egypt.

The countries last met in a 2017 Cup of Nations qualifier and Bakambu bagged a brace for the Leopards in a 6-1 triumph on the Indian Ocean island.

"We had struggled to defeat Madagascar in Kinshasa so it was great to go there and win so convincingly with me scoring twice," recalled Beijing-based Bakambu.

Paul-Jose Mpoku and Yannick Bolasie, who also scored in the Antananarivo rout, are part of the DR Congo squad in Egypt.

Bakambu, who was with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal before being lured to China by a bigger salary, netted twice in a 4-0 rout of Zimbabwe last weekend that secured a last-16 place.

The 6-1 hiding was the darkest day in Malagasy football history and they have undergone a dramatic transformation, culminating in a stunning 2-0 Group B victory over Nigeria.

Among the pre-tournament outsiders, the islanders won the group while two-time former champions DR Congo scraped through as one of the best four third-place teams.

Related Topics

India Africa Football China Egypt Kinshasa Antananarivo Zimbabwe Congo Madagascar Nigeria Sunday 2017 Best

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

9 hours ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

9 hours ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

10 hours ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

10 hours ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

10 hours ago

Cricket: World Cup table

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.