Congratulations’ messages pour in on social media for Karachi Kings

The fans of Karachi Kings including politicians and showbiz celebrities are wishing congratulations to their team for remarkable and historic win against Lahore Qalandars.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) Wishes are pouring in on social media for Karachi Kings for winning Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) final match in Karachi Stadium.

People from different walks including politicians and showbiz celebrities are congratulating Karachi Kings for their remarkable victory against Lahore Qalandars in final match of PSL-V,

Karachi Kings became champions for the first since the beginning of PSL in 2016.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar congratulated Karachi Kings and named Babar Azam as “King”.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also congratulated victory to Karachi Kings and its owner Salman Iqbal.

Renowned film star and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat also congratulated Karachi Kings for their victory. She also appreciated Karachi Kings for befitting response to their late coach.

The fans and lovers of Karachi Kings are tweeting pictures and video clips of the players on social media, especially the final ceremony after victory at Karachi Stadium.