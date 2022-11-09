UrduPoint.com

Congratulations Pour In On Social Media As Pakistan Reach T20 World Cup Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

From top politicians to former cricketers and cricket fans, Pakistani nation laud national team performance in the semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney.

LAHORE: The congratulations have started pouring in on the social media for the national team which defeated New Zealand and reached final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney today.

Congratulations Pakistan with hashtag is trending top on Twitter after successful victory of the national team.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan team over remarkable victory in the semi-final.

He wrote, “Passion, commitment & discipline. Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible come back,”.

PTI also said, “Congratulations to Team Pakistan on reaching the Final of T20 World Cup after a fantastic performance! The whole Nation prays for Pakistan’s success in Final too! ,”.

ISPR also took to Twitter and congratulated Pakistan team for keep hopes of T20 World Cup alive.

Waqar Younis had earlier said that Babar and Rizwan would shine in the semi-final.

New Zealand had earlier set the target of 1 53 runs for Pakistan but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stayed on the crease, made fifties and led Pakistan to strong position to chase the target.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 First Semi Final

Related Topics

T20 World Mitchell Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi New Zealand

Recent Stories

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

2 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

2 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

2 hours ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.