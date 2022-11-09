Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

(@Abdulla99267510)

From top politicians to former cricketers and cricket fans, Pakistani nation laud national team performance in the semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney.

LAHORE: The congratulations have started pouring in on the social media for the national team which defeated New Zealand and reached final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney today.

Congratulations Pakistan with hashtag is trending top on Twitter after successful victory of the national team.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan team over remarkable victory in the semi-final.

He wrote, “Passion, commitment & discipline. Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible come back,”.

PTI also said, “Congratulations to Team Pakistan on reaching the Final of T20 World Cup after a fantastic performance! The whole Nation prays for Pakistan’s success in Final too! ,”.

ISPR also took to Twitter and congratulated Pakistan team for keep hopes of T20 World Cup alive.

Waqar Younis had earlier said that Babar and Rizwan would shine in the semi-final.

New Zealand had earlier set the target of 1 53 runs for Pakistan but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stayed on the crease, made fifties and led Pakistan to strong position to chase the target.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

