Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs in match, after which Shama Mohamed criticized his fitness, saying, “Rohit Sharma is overweight for an athlete; he needs to lose weight,”.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) A controversy erupted in India after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma “fat” following his early dismissal against New Zealand.

She further stated that calling Rohit Sharma “world-class” was unrealistic and that he should not be compared to former Indian cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.

Her remarks sparked outrage across India, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing the opportunity to attack Congress. Rohit Sharma’s fans also reacted strongly, highlighting his leadership and impressive performance as India's captain.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari mocked Congress, asked, “Is Rahul Gandhi planning to play cricket after failing in politics?,”.

In response to the backlash, Shama Mohammed defended her remarks, calling them a "general observation" and questioning why freedom of speech was being restricted in a democracy.

However, Congress quickly distanced itself from her statement. Senior party leader Pawan Khera clarified, “Congress respects national heroes and does not endorse such remarks,”.

After the party’s instructions, Shama Mohamed deleted her controversial post along with the others where she defended her stance.

However, she did not issue an apology yet.