Congress Spokesperson Calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” After Early Dismissal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:59 PM
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs in match, after which Shama Mohamed criticized his fitness, saying, “Rohit Sharma is overweight for an athlete; he needs to lose weight,”.
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) A controversy erupted in India after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma “fat” following his early dismissal against New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs in the match, after which Shama Mohamed criticized his fitness, saying, “Rohit Sharma is overweight for an athlete; he needs to lose weight,”.
She further stated that calling Rohit Sharma “world-class” was unrealistic and that he should not be compared to former Indian cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.
Her remarks sparked outrage across India, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing the opportunity to attack Congress. Rohit Sharma’s fans also reacted strongly, highlighting his leadership and impressive performance as India's captain.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari mocked Congress, asked, “Is Rahul Gandhi planning to play cricket after failing in politics?,”.
In response to the backlash, Shama Mohammed defended her remarks, calling them a "general observation" and questioning why freedom of speech was being restricted in a democracy.
However, Congress quickly distanced itself from her statement. Senior party leader Pawan Khera clarified, “Congress respects national heroes and does not endorse such remarks,”.
After the party’s instructions, Shama Mohamed deleted her controversial post along with the others where she defended her stance.
However, she did not issue an apology yet.
Recent Stories
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal2 minutes ago
-
ICC CT semifinals match officials announced21 minutes ago
-
PFF confirms AFC Asian Cup participation31 minutes ago
-
FIFA lifts suspension on PFF41 minutes ago
-
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made5 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zealand2 days ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa2 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match against Afghanistan2 days ago
-
Australia qualify for semi final of ICC Champions Trophy 20253 days ago
-
Ahsan, Sanaullah review preparations for 14th South Asian games3 days ago
-
UAF students win crown of team trophy3 days ago