CONMEBOL Asks FIFA to Postpone Start of 2022 World Cup Qualification to September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is set to ask the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to postpone the start of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign in South America to September 2020 due to COVID-19 fears, CONMEBOL has said in a press release.

The start of the qualification was originally scheduled for March 26 but was postponed indefinitely.

"In this way, the confederation [CONMEBOL] takes precautions against the global and regional spread of the coronavirus in accordance with the recommendations of international health authorities," the Thursday press release said.

The confederation's executive board reached this decision unanimously via a video conference.

Ten national teams are participating in South America's regional qualification campaign � Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay. All of them have confirmed COVID-19 cases on their soil.