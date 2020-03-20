UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CONMEBOL Asks FIFA To Postpone Start Of 2022 World Cup Qualification To September

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

CONMEBOL Asks FIFA to Postpone Start of 2022 World Cup Qualification to September

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is set to ask the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to postpone the start of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign in South America to September 2020 due to COVID-19 fears, CONMEBOL has said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) is set to ask the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to postpone the start of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign in South America to September 2020 due to COVID-19 fears, CONMEBOL has said in a press release.

The start of the qualification was originally scheduled for March 26 but was postponed indefinitely.

"In this way, the confederation [CONMEBOL] takes precautions against the global and regional spread of the coronavirus in accordance with the recommendations of international health authorities," the Thursday press release said.

The confederation's executive board reached this decision unanimously via a video conference.

Ten national teams are participating in South America's regional qualification campaign � Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay. All of them have confirmed COVID-19 cases on their soil.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Argentina Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia Venezuela Uruguay March September 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release prisoners involved in petty ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs to open Chaman-Spinboldak border immedi ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan advises its citizens abroad to avoid non- ..

28 minutes ago

Japan Cooperates With WHO, IOC to Hold 'Safe' Olym ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan advises its citizens abroad to avoid non- ..

33 minutes ago

Net Capital Outflow From Funds Investing in Russia ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.