CONMEBOL bans Messi for three months after Copa outburst

Asuncion, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Argentina star Lionel Messi was banned for three months and fined $50,000 on Friday by CONMEBOL after he heavily criticized the South American football governing body during the Copa America.

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward had accused CONMEBOL of "corruption" after he was sent off against Chile during the third-place play-off during the tournament in Brazil, which ended last month.