UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CONMEBOL Bans Messi For Three Months After Copa Outburst

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:40 AM

CONMEBOL bans Messi for three months after Copa outburst

Asuncion, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Argentina star Lionel Messi was banned for three months and fined $50,000 on Friday by CONMEBOL after he heavily criticized the South American football governing body during the Copa America.

The 32-year-old Barcelona forward had accused CONMEBOL of "corruption" after he was sent off against Chile during the third-place play-off during the tournament in Brazil, which ended last month.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Barcelona Argentina Brazil Chile

Recent Stories

Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PP ..

9 hours ago

Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

9 hours ago

Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattl ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

9 hours ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.