UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CONMEBOL Proposes VAR Time-outs And Team Reviews

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

CONMEBOL proposes VAR time-outs and team reviews

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :South American football's governing body CONMEBOL wants to introduce time-outs for VAR checks and allow teams to request reviews of refereeing decisions, a top official told AFP.

Such measures are already used to positive effect in sports like rugby union, rugby league, cricket and tennis.

"We recently sent a document" to world football's governing body FIFA and IFAB, the body that determines the rules of the game, "asking for the time to be stopped so the minutes ticking by are not a worry" during VAR reviews, Wilson Seneme, CONMEBOL's refereeing commission president, told AFP.

"We also want to be proactive in that every team has a number of opportunities to ask for their own reviews, as happens in other sports such as volleyball and tennis," said the Brazilian.

VAR has been a controversial measure that while aimed at helping referees get decisions right has been often criticized for being slow and failing to improve officiating standards.

It was first used in 2016 in an official professional match before being introduced at the 2018 World Cup.

European football's governing body UEFA introduced it in the Champions League in 2019 and the English Premier League took up the possibility later in the year.

All major European leagues now use VAR technology but in South America it is only available in Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia.

"When more countries use this tool in their leagues, football will become more modern and we'll all adapt more to the use of VAR in decision making," added Seneme.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis World Technology Sports FIFA Brazil Paraguay Colombia 2016 2018 2019 All Top Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

6 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

1 hour ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

2 minutes ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

2 minutes ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

2 minutes ago

Google to Extend Voluntary Remote Work Option, Req ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.