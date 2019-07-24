UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CONMEBOL Punish Argentina Football Chief Over Copa Ref Attack

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

CONMEBOL punish Argentina football chief over Copa ref attack

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :South American football's ruling body CONMEBOL on Tuesday sanctioned Argentine federation president Claudio Tapia over an attack on a Copa America referee.

Tapia saw red after Argentina led by Lionel Messi were knocked out 2-0 in the semi-finals by eventual winners Brazil.

In a letter to CONMEBOL Tapia complained of "serious and gross refereeing mistakes" which he claimed had penalised Argentina.

Argentina felt they were denied two clear penalties in the defeat, complaining that Ecuadorian referee Roddy Zambrano had refused to consult VAR to check the validity of their claims.

In response, CONMEBOL announced it had withdrawn "with immediate effect its confidence in Mr Claudio Tapia as its interim representative on the FIFA executive committee".

Tapia alleged that Zambrano "unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR in at least two specific moves that clearly influenced the final result of the match." And he questioned whether "the principles of ethics, loyalty and transparency" had been observed during the match.

Five-time world player of the year Messi had fumed that CONMEBOL was biased towards tournament hosts Brazil.

He said he'd "grown tired of talking about the bullshit in this Copa," adding that "Brazil were the hosts and they're managing a lot in CONMEBOL these days, which makes it complicated" for everyone else.

Argentina went on to finish third, beating Chile 2-1 in a match in which Messi was harshly sent off, while Brazil earned a ninth title with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final.

Related Topics

Football Attack World FIFA Argentina Brazil Peru Chile

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

1 hour ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

2 hours ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.