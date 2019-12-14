Connacht keep Champions Cup hopes alive as Lyon stumble in Treviso

Two tries in the last four minutes gave Connacht a dramatic 27-24 win over Gloucester in Galway on Saturday and kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Two tries in the last four minutes gave Connacht a dramatic 27-24 win over Gloucester in Galway on Saturday and kept alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Caolin Blade scored a first-half try for Connacht who led 10-7 at the break in the Pool 5 encounter.

Despite missing some key men, including Danny Cipriani who was pulled from the bench with a bug, Gloucester battled back in the second half with Mark Atkinson (two) and captain Lewis Ludlow adding to Gerbrandt Grobler's first-half try.

The English side led 24-13 in the 76th minute but with Ludlow in the sin-bin, Connacht delighted the home crowd with converted tries from Shane Delahunt and Robin Copeland during a frantic final few minutes.

Both sides remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout stage.

Lyon's hopes, however, appear to be over after they slipped to a 25-22 defeat at Treviso in Pool 1, the first time since 2015 that the Italians have won in the Champions Cup.

Both sides scored two tries in the opening half with Lyon turning around with a 14-12 lead.

Pierre-Louis Barassi scored Lyon's third try after 65 minutes to put the French Top 14 leaders 22-18 ahead but Marco Lazzaroni's converted try eight minutes from time snatched the win for Treviso.