Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has decided to hold a high-level meeting and workshop to discuss and formulate the future strategy for Pakistan cricket.

The initiative, titled the “Connection Camp,” is expected to take place on September 22, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presiding over the proceedings.

According to the sources, the Connection Camp would bring together key stakeholders from the cricketing community.

The major attendees would include Red and White ball head coaches, Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, as well as the heads of International, Domestic, and High-Performance cricket.

The senior cricketers, coaches, and PCB senior officials would also be present.

The camp aims to gather suggestions and insights that would help shape the future direction of the sport in Pakistan.

The discussions at the camp will also cover potential changes in the leadership of Pakistan’s Red and White ball teams.

The head coaches for both formats are expected to hold meetings among themselves, with key topics including a possible shift in captaincy.

There are possibilities that a new White ball captain may be appointed ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia, which could put current Test captain Shan Masood’s role under scrutiny.

It may be mentioned here that Gary Kirsten had returned to his home country in July after submitting his report.

Jason Gillespie also departed for Australia following the Bangladesh series.