Connection Camp To Discuss, Formulate Future Of Pakistan Cricket
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 06:08 PM
High-level meeting titled “Connection Camp,” expected to take place on September 22, with Mohsin Naqvi in chair
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has decided to hold a high-level meeting and workshop to discuss and formulate the future strategy for Pakistan cricket.
The initiative, titled the “Connection Camp,” is expected to take place on September 22, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presiding over the proceedings.
According to the sources, the Connection Camp would bring together key stakeholders from the cricketing community.
The major attendees would include Red and White ball head coaches, Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, as well as the heads of International, Domestic, and High-Performance cricket.
The senior cricketers, coaches, and PCB senior officials would also be present.
The camp aims to gather suggestions and insights that would help shape the future direction of the sport in Pakistan.
The discussions at the camp will also cover potential changes in the leadership of Pakistan’s Red and White ball teams.
The head coaches for both formats are expected to hold meetings among themselves, with key topics including a possible shift in captaincy.
There are possibilities that a new White ball captain may be appointed ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia, which could put current Test captain Shan Masood’s role under scrutiny.
It may be mentioned here that Gary Kirsten had returned to his home country in July after submitting his report.
Jason Gillespie also departed for Australia following the Bangladesh series.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
More Stories From Sports
-
Jubilant Muhammad Qasim of Army wins Peshawar National Marathon-202450 minutes ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman1 hour ago
-
Pakistan team to compete in 5th World Nomad Games 20244 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today1 day ago
-
PSB introduces transparent merit-based process for players1 day ago
-
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy1 day ago
-
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup1 day ago
-
Gulbahar Club wins Defence Day Girls Inter-Club Basketball title2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail moves to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail move to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago
-
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced2 days ago
-
Pakistan Martyrs Gold Cup Hockey Tournament from Friday2 days ago