Conor McGregor Discharged From Hospital After Leg Surgery - UFC Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was discharged from a hospital in Los Angeles where he received treatment after breaking his leg in a fight with US lightweight division fighter Dustin Poirier, UFC President Dana White said Thursday.

"I think they just released him right now from the hospital about 10, 15 minutes ago," White was quoted as saying by the TMZ news outlet.

The UFC chief added that he expected McGregor to be back in the game in about a year after recovering.

However, White could not provide any further details about the fighter's more short-term plans.

The UFC 264 fight between Poirier and McGregor took place on Sunday night in Las Vegas and ended with the American fighter's victory by a technical knockout. At the end of the first round, McGregor stumbled and broke his left leg. The freak accident prevented the Irishman from continuing the fight, and he left the arena on a stretcher.

On Monday, the athlete announced that he had successfully undergone surgery.