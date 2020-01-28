UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conor Murray Picked By Farrell For Ireland Six Nations Opener

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Conor Murray picked by Farrell for Ireland Six Nations opener

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray was Tuesday selected ahead of John Cooney for the Six Nations opener against Scotland, while Caelan Doris will make his international debut

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray was Tuesday selected ahead of John Cooney for the Six Nations opener against Scotland, while Caelan Doris will make his international debut.

The choice between the experience of Murray and the outstanding form of Cooney was the biggest call facing new head coach Andy Farrell.

Farrell has opted to show faith in 78-cap Munster player Murray, with 29-year-old Cooney among the replacements, despite a series of fine displays for Ulster.

Uncapped Doris, a former Ireland Under-20s captain, has been rewarded with a start at number 8.

His Leinster team-mate Ronan Kelleher, who has not played since fracturing a hand on December 7, is named among the replacements, with Rob Herring starting at hooker in place of retired former captain Rory Best.

New skipper Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, starting at fly-half after overcoming a knee problem suffered in December.

Ireland side to face Scotland (15-1)Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw

Related Topics

Fine Dublin Van Lead Conway Ireland December Best Coach

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

6 minutes ago

Concerns over traffic blockade in bazaars expresse ..

6 minutes ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

6 minutes ago

Man awarded 10-year jail term in rape case in Laho ..

6 minutes ago

Over 560,000 People Displaced in Burkina Faso in 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.